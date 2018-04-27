Two-storey home fit for a king

WELCOME to The Kings Manor. You will see why I have nicknamed this property 'The Kings Manor' as every portion of this property is fit for a king.

This two-storey home lies on the foothills of one of the Glass House Mountains and comes with two outdoor entertaining areas.

It offers spacious living with five bedrooms, open plan living, high ceilings, and downstairs has a large rumpus room with bathroom and an area that could be turned into a workshop.

The modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, and outside there is accommodation for a boat or caravan. Other features include polished timber floors and air-conditioning.

ROB HADFIELD

Timber decks make the most of the elevated position so you can take in nature's beauty that surrounds you.

Built on nearly an acre of land in a cul-de-sac, this property is situated in a quiet area; however, is only a short drive to Glass House Mountains and Beerwah townships. This property is vacant and ready to move into.

The downstairs area has enough under-cover space to fit a 4m by 6m shed in it.

Then comes the most opulent part of the property - you are completely surrounded by a lush garden setting and manicured gardens keeping you completely secluded from the outside world.

BEERWAH

3 Inverleigh Ct

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 4 Car

Features: Large outdoor entertaining area, lies on the foothills of one of the Glass House Mountain, accommodation for a boat or caravan, timber decks, elevated position, vacant property

Price: Offers over $635,000

Agent: Dan Clarke at First National Beerwah

Contact: 0457 026 693, 0408 375 853

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.30pm