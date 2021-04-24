Two Sydney clubs circle unwanted $1m Bronco

Anthony Milford’s hopes of staying at the Broncos appear over with two Sydney clubs in the picture.

Anthony Milford's hopes of staying at the Broncos appear over with two Sydney clubs in the picture for his signature.

Meanwhile the Cowboys have joined the race for a star Panther Kurt Capewell.

Read on for all the latest NRL Transfer Whispers.

TWO SYDNEY CLUBS CIRCLE UNWANTED BRONCOS STAR

After a disappointing start to his 2021 season that saw him dropped after Round 5, it appears Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford won't be at the club in 2022.

The Courier Mail reported the Broncos are unlikely to offer Milford a new deal, with two Sydney clubs interested in the former Origin player.

It's understood rival NRL clubs see the 26-year-old as a fullback, which is where he began his career with great success for the Raiders scoring 21 tries in 42 games in 2013 and 2014.

Milford is expected to have to take a massive wage cut to get an NRL lifeline and will be lucky to get half of his current $1 million a season deal.

Milford has scored 68 tries in 185 NRL games for the Raiders and Broncos and has represented the Maroons in two Origin games.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters dropped Milford in the hope of allowing him to rediscover his form for Souths Logan in their Intrust Super Cup clash against Norths Devils.

However speaking to The Courier Mail, Walters was less than impressed with what he saw from Milford.

"Last week it was a tough game," Walters said.

"I was out at Souths and watched it … if I was to be honest, no he sort of wasn't up to the standard that we believe he can play at.

"But that's one game of four or five, that's how many it will take for him to get back to the football we know he can play."

Walters also added that it's all on Milford and how hard he works which will determine if he makes his way back into the Broncos side.

"It won't be my decision, it will be Anthony's decision as to whether he makes his way back into the team or not. He has been given some clear instructions about what he needs to do. When he does that, he will be back in the side."

After their 46-6 thrashing by the Eels in Round 7, Karmichael Hunt is expected to be rushed into the team as soon as he is eligible in Round 11.

COWBOYS ENTER RACE FOR PANTHERS STAR

Panthers star Kurt Capewell is hot property, with the Cowboys emerging as the latest in a long line of contenders for the Origin star's signature, according to The Courier Mail.

The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Panthers this season after starring for Queensland in last year's Origin series triumph.

Capewell has taken a new starting role in the second row this season and has four tries and 16 tackle breaks for the Panthers who remain unbeaten after seven rounds.

Capewell has already been linked with the Broncos and the Bulldogs to reunite with former assistant Trent Barrett.

The Panthers are dealing with salary cap pressures, which means Capewell is increasingly likely to leave, with a move back home to Queensland firmly on the cards.

Cowboys football operations boss Michael Luck revealed Capewell has the right experience, utility value and character to help improve the club going forward.

"We are OK for outside backs but Capewell is certainly a guy we are looking at to bring some experience to our side," Luck told The Courier Mail.

Capewell has scored 14 tries in 79 NRL games for the Sharks and Panthers since his debut in 2016.

