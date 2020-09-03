Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two taken to hospital after car hits power pole

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

 

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
bundaberg car crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home just west of Brisbane is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes as sewage testing has exposed...

        Kirra had no chance of survival when she got to hospital

        Premium Content Kirra had no chance of survival when she got to hospital

        News Her brain injuries had gotten so severe that her situation was ‘unsalvageable’, a...

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Premium Content Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News ’Inconsistent and disproportionate’: Beat turned up on borders

        Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Premium Content Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Environment Bird survey volunteers were disappointed to see children with dogs running around...