Two taken to hospital after separate crashes on the Coast
A person has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Mooloolah Valley.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at Mooloolah Valley Connection Rd just after 5.10pm on Friday.
Two units attended including a critical care paramedic.
The person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, a man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a separate incident in Cooroy.
The QAS spokeswoman said they were called to Fantail Crs and Swift Dr after another single-vehicle rollover.
The man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.