Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

Two taken to hospital after separate crashes on the Coast

Natalie Wynne
8th Jan 2021 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Mooloolah Valley.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at Mooloolah Valley Connection Rd just after 5.10pm on Friday.

Two units attended including a critical care paramedic.

The person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

‘Don’t do it’: Police to target people fleeing lockdown
Highway gridlock: Drivers race back to Brisbane

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a separate incident in Cooroy.

The QAS spokeswoman said they were called to Fantail Crs and Swift Dr after another single-vehicle rollover.

The man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

qas. queensland ambulance serviceses road accidents sunshine coast traffic incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sad news’: Bushtime festival cancelled due to COVID-19

        Premium Content ‘Sad news’: Bushtime festival cancelled due to COVID-19

        News Organisers of the iconic Woodford Folk Festival have made the difficult decision to cancel its Bushtime event after Greater Brisbane was put into lockdown.

        ‘My baby boy’: Father’s final moment with drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘My baby boy’: Father’s final moment with drowning victim

        News Heartbroken father speaks about son for first time after accident

        Praise be, this church hall is free

        Premium Content Praise be, this church hall is free

        News Church in Maroochydore offering up their old hall for free

        Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Premium Content Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Environment A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters