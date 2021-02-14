Menu
Two teenagers have been flown to hospital after a 4WD crashed and rolled on Teewah Beach. Picture: File.
Two teens hospitalised after beach car rollover

Tegan Annett
14th Feb 2021 8:30 AM
Rescue helicopters flew two Brisbane teenagers to hospital after their 4WD crashed and rolled at Teewah Beach on Saturday night.

Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore, at 6.49am with reports of a single car rollover.

Young whale shark found washed up on beach

A 18-year-old Joyner man, who was driving the Toyota Landcruiser, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition with an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A 17-year-old Fernie Hills man sustained facial injuries and was flown stable to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

