QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 7:18 AM
TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

