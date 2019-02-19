Menu
Login
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning.
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at roundabout

19th Feb 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Two cars and one van collided at the roundabout on the corners of Eileen and North Sts just before 8.30am.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to Dalby Hospital.

a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Dalby Herald the woman was in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

The Herald understands an unknown number of children were inside one of the vehicles.

accident crash editors picks qas

Top Stories

    Noosa cap is kept intact

    Noosa cap is kept intact

    News Noosa's population cap not hit by new plan

    Making your rental house a home

    Making your rental house a home

    News Local homewares store makes interior home set-up easy

    Cooking up flood help with a snag

    Cooking up flood help with a snag

    News Snags for flood relief in Noosa

    Six Mile Bridge on the radar

    Six Mile Bridge on the radar

    News Containers for Change program progresses