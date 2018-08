EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police were called to a crash at The Gums yesterday afternoon.

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police were called to a crash at The Gums yesterday afternoon. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

A TRUCK and a land cruiser have crashed outside The Gums.

The crash happened at about 4:23pm yesterday, 17km south of The Gums, a police media spokesman confirmed.

He said one male patient was taken to hospital at about 6:42pm.

A Fire Comms spokeswoman said the truck, a B Double carrying empty stock crates, was blocking the road as a result of the crash.

Police media confirmed one lane was kept open while it was removed.

More to come.