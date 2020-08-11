Menu
Paramedics have responded to a two-vehicle and motorbike crash on the Coast.
Breaking

Two-vehicle, motorbike smash leaves person injured

Eden Boyd
11th Aug 2020 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:55 PM
UPDATE 4.55PM:

One person who was treated by paramedics at the scene of a two-vehicle and motorbike crash on the Coast has declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER:

One person has been injured after two cars and a motorbike collided on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Beckmans Rd in Noosaville about 3.50pm on Tuesday.

One person was being treated on scene for minor injuries after the crash.

It comes after a man was also taken to hospital in a motorbike crash in Little Mountain before midday.

A third motorbike incident at Coles Creek, just north of the Coast, on Monday night sadly killed a 48-year-old man.

