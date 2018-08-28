Menu
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
News

Two vehicle smash in South Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle collision in Tweed Heads South.

Banora Point firefighters said they received a call about 5.50am after a delivery van and a Hyundai i30 collided on the corner of Minjungbal Drive and Shallow Bay Drive.

Firefighters secured the scene and cleaned up debris until the vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

 

It is understood the two drivers were the only people involved in the crash and both were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters kept one lane of traffic open during the clean up to avoid traffic issues.

Tweed Police, Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads and NSW Ambulance also attended.

There were no serious injuries.

Tweed Daily News

