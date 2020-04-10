Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      13 new cases amid Easter plea

      13 new cases amid Easter plea
      • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

      Top Stories

        New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        premium_icon New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        News New Noosa Council is finally decided – we make the call the for the ECQ.

        CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        premium_icon CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        News This closure in the wake of coronavirus restrictions will take place at midnight

        The streets targeted by thieves in recent crime spate

        premium_icon The streets targeted by thieves in recent crime spate

        Crime Police issue warning to residents after spate of thefts

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        News Queenslanders told to say home over Easter