Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

Zachary O'Brien
27th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services responded to Wallaville late this morning to reports of a two-year-old who had been bitten by a brown snake.

The child was transported by road after paramedics were called to Wallaville just after 11.20am.

A QAS spokesman said the parents believed the child had been bitten on the foot by a small brown snake.

"She didn't show any symptoms of being bitten," the spokesman said, though said QAS paramedics transported the child to Bundaberg hospital as a precaution.

The child remains at Bundaberg hospital for observation.

Bundaberg News Mail

