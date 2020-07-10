Two years on, can you solve mystery of armed hold-up?

ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.

Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.

The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.

Clues in the case:

Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie

Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.

Robber used what looked to be a firearm

They fled on foot towards Farthing St

The person was 165 to 170cm tall

In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.

Can you help?

Call Police Link on 131 444.