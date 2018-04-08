Menu
Login
News

Boys injured after ride-on mower and quad accidents

AIRLIFTED: An eight-year-old boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital and then on to Brisbane after falling under his father's mower at 1770 on Thursday.
AIRLIFTED: An eight-year-old boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital and then on to Brisbane after falling under his father's mower at 1770 on Thursday. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Leighton Smith
by

OVER the past few days, two young Central Queensland boys have been involved in backyard accidents involving a quad bike and a ride-on mower..

A toddler received minor injuries after a quad bike roll-over at an Emmerson Drv property in Glenlee on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed the situation wasn't serious and they treated a three-year-old boy for hand abrasions.

They transported the child with his mother to Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

This follows a horror incident involving eight-year-old Gladstone boy and a lawnmower in Seventeen Seventy on Thursday.

The child, who reportedly slipped and fell under his father's ride-on lawnmower while on holiday, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital about lunchtime by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

He was later transported in a serious but stable condition to Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for further medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Lady Cilento hospital said while the family was recovering from shock, the young lad was doing well.

He was in a stable condition but suffering from serious cuts to his calf.

Topics:  accidents backyard accidents editors picks injuries parenting qas quad-bike ride-on mower

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Zonta Club Noosa makes the big 25

Zonta Club Noosa makes the big 25

25 years chalked up for Zonta Club Noosa

Arcare Peregian celebrating five

MARKING TIME: Longest residents Betty Bluett and Pamela Abell, with original staffers Cheryl Tinsley, left, and Lynda Wardell.

Aged care centre turns five

Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

Biosphere to fund culture trail

Woolies selling a plastic-free shop

BEAUT BAGS: Young shoppers Ava and Jamie are already clued up on using reusable shopping bags but accept a free cloth bag from Noosa Civic Woolies management jto0 add to their collection.

Noosa Woolies goes plastic free

Local Partners