Menu
Login
Vulture St has been reduced to one lane after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: File/Derek Moore
Vulture St has been reduced to one lane after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: File/Derek Moore
News

Brisbane crash causing big delays

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Dec 2018 4:41 PM

TRAFFIC is building in a bustling Brisbane street following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are on scene for reports of a crash involving a small crane and a Toyota Hilux on Vulture St in South Brisbane at about 1:20pm today.

Police have reduced traffic to a single lane.

It is believed one of the vehicles struck a traffic light, Energex are on scene.

Police say there is no report of injuries but the area will remain congested until crews work to remove damage.

brisbane crash car crash vulture street

Top Stories

    Fate sealed for Noosa wildlife with plastic packaging

    Fate sealed for Noosa wildlife with plastic packaging

    News Plastic not the way to save our Biosphere and it's a bad look

    Santa to take a cruise down Noosa River

    Santa to take a cruise down Noosa River

    News Children, line the banks of the river because Santa is coming

    Time-shift to beach shack days

    Time-shift to beach shack days

    News Artist exhibits coastal memories

    Local Partners