Tyre deflation device used in dramatic police pursuit

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly evaded police in a stolen car.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly evaded police in a stolen car.

A drug affected man fled from police and attempted to grab an officer’s firearm after a pursuit led to his arrest, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car at Jacaranda Pl, Tewantin on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the Mitsubishi ute was tracked by GPS to Chinamans Creek Rd, Tuchekoi.

Driver refuses RBT, kicks police, eventually blows 0

Teen jumps on car bonnets, kicks doors in alleged rampage

Tyre deflation devices were used after the man allegedly evaded police, and the car was abandoned on Black Mountain Rd when the man allegedly fled.

The man was tracked by the dog squad to a nearby property and arrested.

Sen-Sgt Edwards alleged the man was drug affected and attempted to grab the police officer’s firearm.

The alleged stolen car was towed for forensic examination.

The man is now in custody and has been charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, evading police, serious obstruct of police and failing to appear.