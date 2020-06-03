Tyson confronted Trump about wife

Donald Trump and Mike Tyson weren’t always this civil together apparently. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson once stormed into Donald Trump's office and raged: "Are you f***ing my wife?"

In his book TrumpNation, Tim O'Brien claims the former heavyweight king confronted the US President during his marriage to Robin Givens.

Trump was in his New York office at the time of the tense meeting, the book, reported by The Times, claims.

The commander in chief was just one of the many stunned by Iron Mike's recent incredible workout videos and stunning body transformation.

He tweeted The Baddest Man on the Planet: "Keep punching Mike."

But they had history long before that, with Trump becoming Tyson's adviser for a while.

He also financed Tyson's unforgettable 1988 fight against Michael Spinks, where he knocked out "The Jinx" in just 91 seconds.

Donald Trump, Kathy Keeton Guccione, Mike Tyson, and Bob Guccione (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

But in his 2005 book, O'Brien claims their friendship became tense when Tyson demanded to know if Trump was sleeping with his wife.

O'Brien quoted Trump as saying: "He said, 'could I ask you, are you f***ing my wife?'

"Now, if I froze, I'm dead... You would have zero chance.

"Here's the heavyweight champion of the world, and he's a solid piece of f***ing armour."

In an article detailing the meeting, the New York Post point out that, in the book, Trump's answer is not revealed.

Tyson is currently married to third wife Lakiha Spicer.

But he was with actress Givens when he asked Trump about his wife.

The marriage only lasted a year from 1988 and came at the height of Tyson's fame.

They married 11 months after their first date, on which they were reportedly joined by her mother and publicist.

"My social skills consisted of putting a guy in a coma," he wrote in his memoir, 'Undisputed Truth'.

"So maybe Robin was just what the doctor ordered."

Mike Tyson confronted Trump.

According to Tyson, they had a hastily arranged wedding when Givens announced she was pregnant.

He had already given Givens and her mum $AUD5.4 million to buy a New Jersey estate, as well as put $11.7 million in another account for her and her mum.

But shortly after money was exchanged, Robin told Mike - who is in talks with Evander Holyfield over a rematch - she had a miscarriage.

The pair later appeared in cringe-worthy interview with US journalist Barbara Walters, where Givens called Tyson "intimidating" and said her and her mother were frightened of his temper.

Givens filed for divorce soon after the interview, but they continued to see each other.

At that point, Givens began dating Brad Pitt - and Tyson is said to have walked in on the pair having sex.

"Dude, don't strike me," Pitt said as he was faced with the fierce heavyweight, "don't strike me."

"You had to see the look on his face," Tyson wrote in his book.

"He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd."

