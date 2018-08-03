U18 Pirates power on as seniors struggles for numbers

WELL PLAYED: The Pirates women's team have put in plenty of skilful, spirited performances in their opening season.

NOOSA Pirates Under-18s are the shining lights in what has been a dark season for the club's men's senior rugby league teams.

Unfortunately the Pirates' lack of numbers that has plagued the sides all season saw both Division 2 and Division 1 forced to forfeit their fixtures last week.

The Pirates will be doing all they can to rectify this problem and their emerging youthful talent is reason for hope.

That meant that the only game that took place last Sunday was an Under-18s clash between the Noosa Pirates and the Caboolture Snakes.

The young Pirates have been in the top three all season and they were not going to give up this position without a fight.

Caboolture came out all guns blazing and led by eight points after just 10 minutes of play.

These Pirates though are made of stern stuff and they quickly wrestled the lead back late in the first half. After going into the break with a 16 point lead, they were never seriously tested in the second half.

When the final siren sounded, the Pirates were on a winning high with a 44-16 margin.

Although delighted by the win, coach Mick Duff and his players know that any lapse in concentration can be costly, so they will work on this during the week.

Try scorers: Jonty Russell 3, Blake Wilson 2, Zac Walters 1, Mason Wikaira 1, Gian Largiader 1. Goals: Ben Butler 6.

Hearty congratulations

to the Noosa Pirates women's team who, in their inaugural season, showed they are more than competitive.

They made the finals and were desperately unlucky to lose in the second period of extra time after coming from 10 points behind with just nine minutes of normal time to play.

Coach Aaron Simpson and his players can hold their heads high and be proud of their efforts during the course of the year.

Game times for this week are: Under-18s Noosa vs Caloundra Saturday 3pm at Caloundra; Division 1 Noosa v Caloundra Saturday 6pm at Caloundra; Division 2 Noosa v Coolum, Sunday 1.30pm at Coolum.

Hope to see you at the football over the weekend.

Go Pirates.