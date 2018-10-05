Uber Eats bursts onto Noosa scene

UBER Eats launched in Noosa this week and was cause for much excitement around town.

The popular food delivery service app has been well received in other areas of the country, including further south on the coast, so it is high time it finally made it here.

Twenty restaurant and cafes have already signed up with Uber Eats.

Paradise Arcade owner Colin Benge said it was a very exciting time and something they have long waited for.

"It's about time,” he said.

"Aussies have really jumped on the trend and it will be interesting to see how locals respond.”

Mr Benge said it would be a great point of reference for tourists looking for places to eat.

"We will be doing our burrito and burrito bowls and our Mexican loaded fries.”

"That is our main focus and we've found they travel quite well.”

While in house to have a chat and takes some photos, Paradise Arcade received its first Uber Eats order: the cali burrito to be sent to Matt.

"This is very exciting.”

Whether for an exciting work-lunch delivery, morning-after feed or late-night craving, Uber Eats has people covered from Marcus Beach, up the coast and out to Tewantin.

Uber Eats can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.