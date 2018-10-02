Uber Eats has arrived in Noosa

NOOSA get excited because Uber Eats will officially launch in the region tomorrow.

The app will enable locals to access a selection of restaurant quality meals, delivered straight to their door.

Whether you fancy a feed from local favourites like Paradise Arcade and Betty's Burgers, or you're craving delicious pizza from Zachary's Pizzeria, you can now access more than 20 of Noosa's favourite restaurants on the Uber Eats app with just a few taps.

And, for Big Mac lovers, McDonald's will be available in the app by the end of October.

Map of Uber Eats delivery area in Noosa. Contributed

With the Uber Eats app available from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week, local residents can download the Uber Eats app to get delicious food, delivered reliably fast, from their favourite restaurants across Noosa.

To celebrate the launch of Uber Eats in Noosa, Uber is offering $10 off first order for all new Uber Eats users in Noosa. To redeem, enter the promo code NOOSAEATS at checkout before December 1, 2018.

Simply download the Uber Eats app from the App Store or Google Play, and with a few taps, your meal will arrive on average within 30 minutes, it's as simple as that.

HOW TO ORDER

1. Download the Uber Eats app - you can sign in using your Uber account or sign up to create a new one.

2. Include your delivery address - add your home, work or any other address you'd like.

3. Browse local restaurants - search for your favourite meal or try something new.

4. Check out with a tap - pay with your card on file.

5. Get $10 off your first order - simply enter the promo code NOOSAEATS (valid until 01/12/18).

6. Track your order - watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.

7. Rate your food and delivery.