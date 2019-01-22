Uber Eats service a positive in Noosa

FOOD FAST: Bombetta's Pascal Turschwell has been partnered with Uber Eats in Noosa since its launch.

FOOD FAST: Bombetta's Pascal Turschwell has been partnered with Uber Eats in Noosa since its launch. Caitlin Zerafa

SINCE its Noosa launch in October last year Uber Eats has kicked off to flying start.

Several local restaurants have jumped on board to partner with the food delivery service allowing customers to enjoy their food from the comfort of their own home.

Bombetta have been involved since day one and owner Pascal Turschwell is so far pleased with the added business it churns in the background.

"We are happy being a part of it,” he said.

"It works exactly like the takeaway we do already. We are not loosing anything from it.”

Mr Turschwell said Bombetta's most popular Uber Eats item was the Italian Stallion pizza.

"We don't offer our whole menu, just what travels well and what will still look good when it arrives.”

Despite being positive about Uber Eats he said there were initial problems.

"There were the usual teething problems like with anything but they have been solved quickly.”

Mr Turschwell said Uber have been good to work with but a lack of drivers in the Noosa region has made it difficult to estimate timing.

"It is new to the area and we've had a few problems where we've had food ready and had to wait a while for a driver to pick it up.”

Forty Noosa restaurants are currently partnered with Uber Eats (see list below) with five more to come on board soon.

Uber Eats Queensland State Manager Anjuli Steffen said the uptake of the food delivery service in Noosa had been positive.

"We've been incredibly pleased with how residents in Noosa have embraced Uber Eats,” he said.

"Uber Eats has helped unlock new economic opportunities for delivery partners and enabled restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers.”

Based on costumer demand Uber Eats hope to expand their delivery service in the area over time.

"Noosa has a thriving and vibrant food scene which is why locals have eagerly adopted Uber Eats since we launched,” Ms Steffen said

Currently Uber Eats services from Castaways Beach up to Sunshine Beach and Noosa Heads out to Tewantin.

Customers can sign up to Uber through the Uber Eats app or on their website.

Map of Uber Eats delivery area in Noosa. Contributed

Where to get Uber Eats in Noosa: