UFC world mourns tragic death

The entire MMA world has been left reeling after the shocking news Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father had lost his COVID-19 battle.

The UFC world is in mourning after Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, had died on Saturday (AEST).

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had been in hospital since April after testing positive to coronavirus and sadly lost his battle overnight in Moscow.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced the sad news to the world.

"I've received sad news, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram messenger, saying he was expressing the condolences of the "whole Chechen people."

The fighter's father was first hospitalised in April in his native North Caucasus region of Dagestan and was later transferred to a Moscow clinic.

Longtime rival Conor McGregor was quick to pass along words to the man who played a key role in not only shaping the dominance of Khabib, but building MMA up in Russia.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

Fellow UFC fighters and UFC boss Dana White shared their condolences and heartbreak at hearing the news.

"My family's deepest condolences to the @khabib_nurmagomedov family today. Rest In Peace," Stipe Miocic wrote alongside a photo of Khabib and his father.

"Nothing can, and ever will replace the bond between a man and his father. @khabib_nurmagomedov we all knew what your father meant to you, this is sad and heartbreaking news. It's hard but rest in knowing that Allah has taken away all his pain," Kamaru Usman wrote on Instagram.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 31-year-old UFC lightweight champion, in May urged people in Dagestan, one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, to be "disciplined" and "listen to our doctors." This week he posted a picture of his tracksuited father at a training session on Instagram with the caption "Father" as followers said they were praying for his recovery.

A week ago the fighter had given an interview to Russian television, saying that his father no longer had the virus but was still in intensive care with damage to his kidneys and heart. He said he was visiting daily although his father was not able to speak to him.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov trained numerous champions in judo and the Russian martial arts discipline sambo.

He began teaching his son fighting moves from the age of three, Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

Listen to the crowd roar at UFC 242 when @TeamKhabib brought Abdulmanap into the spotlight during his post-fight interview. pic.twitter.com/DWNRsmRLMw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2020

Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2020

So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020