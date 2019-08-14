Menu
Login
Lecturer Leslie Primo will address ADFAS on August 24.
Lecturer Leslie Primo will address ADFAS on August 24.
News

UK Arts Society member to address ADFAS

Alan Lander
14th Aug 2019 12:38 PM

ON SATURDAY, August 24, accomplished lecturer Leslie Primo, from The Arts Society in the UK, will speak at the ADFAS Noosa lecture.

The nude is still seen as the pinnacle of creative artistic perfection but throughout the course of art history the notion of the perfect body and consequently gender has been constantly reshaped and redefined.

This lecture will look at the continuing fascination with representation of the body in sculpture and in painting across the ages, and will encompass iconic works by Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Bernini, Degas, Renoir and Velazquez, to name but a few.

Mr Primo holds a BA in Art History and an MA in Renaissance Studies from Birkbeck College, University of London.

He specialised in early Medieval and Renaissance studies.

ADFAS (Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society) comprises 37 societies and is modelled on the successful UK arts appreciation organisation, The Arts Society.

ADFAS Noosa Inc hosts Saturday afternoon lectures on a monthly basis for its members and guests at St Mary’s Church in William St, Tewantin, to which visitors are welcome – a $25 entry fee on the door applies.

The lecture begins at 4pm.

lecture
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Plant Fair just keeps growing

    Plant Fair just keeps growing

    News More than 3000 visitors are expected at Noosa Botanic Gardens on September 1

    Rotary delivers ongoing rescue funding to keep boaties safe

    Rotary delivers ongoing rescue funding to keep boaties safe

    News Rotary Noosa has continued its support for Coast Guard Noosa with the presentation...

    Walk nabs major awards

    Walk nabs major awards

    News Noosa’s Park Road Boardwalk has been recognised for its environmental management at...

    Dancers grace stage in back-to-back comps

    Dancers grace stage in back-to-back comps

    News St Teresa’s Catholic College made a statement at two competitions just days apart...