UK court to rule on parliament suspension

24th Sep 2019 8:09 AM

Britain's top court will rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, a judgment that could lead to the recall of the legislature, giving lawmakers more chance to obstruct his Brexit plans.

Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue, or suspend, parliament on August 28, a move his opponents said was made to stymie challenges to his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a divorce deal.

Johnson says the aim of the suspension - from September 10 until October 14 - was to allow him to bring in a new legislative agenda.

The Supreme Court said its 11 judges would hand down their judgment at 10.30am local time on Tuesday.

brexit house of lords privy council uk court uk parliament

    The business mentor’s bible

    News Noosa businessman has the process down to a fine art and he shares his expertise in a new book, launching at The J next month.

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    News Dry Those Tears — Here Come the Wonder Years

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    News Legal shark net win boosts Noosa ban campaign

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    News Noosa mayor thanks emergency responders after massive fire effort