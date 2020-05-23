UKE KIDDING ME: Lin strings along the world

Noosa's Lin and Terry Nolan – lost their heart toe the ukulele and are now spreading the love of this layman's lute to the world.

STRAIGHT away the word was out people headed fast

To Woolies they went in droves to tear the shelves apart

Toilet paper was the prize it seems the shoppers galloped past

To grab the last remaining rolls off others in their path.

Welcome to the wry world view of Lin Nolan, co-founder of the Parkbench Ukulele Players in Noosa as she strikes a chord globally with her online verse and comic illustrations about surviving the pandemic.

Lyn's hoarder at work cheering folk up

Of course it helps that the accomplished artist is mad-keen on her uke, the ultimate feel good heart-string plucker, as she raises the spirits online of her fellow players, whether they are locked down in Brazil or bottled up in Boreen Point.

Her other half Terry, has been amazed at the following Lin has been gathering with her daily comic posts since being stuck in self-isolation rather than meeting every Wednesday with the Parkbenchers at the Noosa Marina Wine Bar.

Since the pair formed the group five years ago the Nolan have attracted a happy band of around 130 dedicated “ukulelists”.

“To keep our members engaged Lin has produced daily drawings and related lighthearted poetry about lockdown events and has posted to our group Facebook page, Parkbench Ukulele Players, on a daily basis,” he said.

Lyn's full face coverage - she thinks of everything to beat the coronavirus blues.

“The response has been amazing with new members joining from around the world.

“In the cartoons I’m the male buffoon of course,” Terry said.

Now Lin is about to publish a non-profit three volume ebook online to help cure all those life players who have come down coronavirus blues.

“She’s a very capable artists who has been very successful over the years with water colours,” Terry said.

“She just enjoys doing these little sketches very quickly and writing a little bit of poetry she never thought she could do.

“She’s just trying to get this out to the world.”

Terry said the ukulele is the fastest growing instrument and he explained just how the Nolans became hooked on this layman’s lute.

Lyn's art work

“Where it started was my wife decided she wanted to pay the ukulele. I’m a guitarist by chance, so my transition is quite easy from one stringed instrument to another,” he said.

After her first attempt from to learn from a tutor did not work out she asked Terry to teach her but he protested he did not play the pint-sized strumming device.

“She said ‘well learn and then teach me’, so I did as I was told and within six months she was playing quite capably and away we went,” he said.

“It’s a great little instrument because you can take it along to a party and you don’t look like you’re trying to take over or be dominant like if you walked in with a great big guitar case,” he said.

More can be learned from the Parkbench Facebook page.