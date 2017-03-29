Ukulele Festival is coming to town

HIGH NOTE: The Sunshine Coast Ukulele Festival will be held next month in Kenilworth.

UKULELE lovers are set to converge on the Mary Valley next month for the annual Sunshine Coast Ukulele Festival.

Everyone is invited to take in the dulcet sounds of the tiny instruments strumming in unison from April 20-23 at the Kenilworth Showgrounds.

With the name of Tropulele 2017, all things tropical music will be celebrated, with concerts featuring Kalei Gamiao, Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel from Hawaii, Peter Moss from the UK, local ukulele band Pineapple Crush, Tropical Lounge from Melbourne and many more artists from across Australia.

There will be workshops to suit all levels of playing and singing, hula dancing and drumming lessons.

There'll be plenty of merchandise to buy, including music books, CDs and new ukuleles, plus the annual songwriting competition, UkeWiz and jamming around the campfire.

Festival spokesperson Lynne White said the vibes at the event will be like nothing else.

"The joy of playing the little ukulele and singing along in a big group of like-minded people is incomparable,” she said.

"It brings everyone together for the love of making music and singing like nothing else does.”

For more information go to www.sunshinecoast ukulelefest.com.