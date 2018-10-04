Menu
Ulmarra harassed by more truckies
News

ULMARRA: Some truckies will never learn...

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Oct 2018 1:54 PM

TRUCK drivers travelling through Ulmarra at night are at it again harassing its residents.

The CCTV footage, which was shared to the Australian Trucking Association, shows one truck driver repeatedly tooting their horn as they enter Ulmarra. 

A second truck is heard sounding their horn for an extended period of time toward the end of the footage.

For months, Ulmarra residents have had to endure a small handful of rogue truck drivers intent on disturbing the peace through harassment such as this latest example.

In response to this, one resident installed a CCTV camera to capture the behaviour.

Last month, one truck driver was caught in the act by Highway Patrol. 

