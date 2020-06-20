Menu
Will Smith has spoken candidly about his biggest failure, opening up about the worst thing that’s happened to him in his adult life.
‘Ultimate failure’: Will Smith's emotional confession

by Francesca Bacardi
20th Jun 2020 9:22 AM

Will Smith says he felt like a failure when he divorced his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

"Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life," Smith candidly tells current wife Jada Pinkett Smith in a preview for a US Father's Day special of Red Table Talk.

"Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother."

The I Am Legend actor, 51, married Zampino in 1992. They welcomed son Trey in November 1992 and divorced three years later. He married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the couple share two children together, daughter Willow and son Jaden.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Smith says in the video that he and Pinkett Smith, 48, often discussed the idea that someone "might not be the best husband" doesn't necessarily mean "he's not a good father."

"With Sheree and with Trey that was a really difficult time," he admits.

Pinkett Smith previously admitted she regretted dating The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star while he was still legally married to Zampino.

Jada Pinkett Smith had Sheree Zampino on her show as a guest.
"Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back," Pinkett Smith confessed while chatting with Zampino in another episode of her digital series, to which Zampino, 52, cracked, "You think?"

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as 'Ultimate failure': Will's emotional confession

