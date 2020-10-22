ULTIMATE GUIDE: How to catch whiting on the Coast

Weather and tides

After a few glorious days over the past few days and plenty of boaties taking advantage, it looks like the wind is set to Increase for the weekend with the chance of a few showers, nice mid afternoon high tide looks great to chase a few fish around

Species on the move

Really good numbers of whiting around at the moment and they are great to target and great to eat as well.

PIC OF THE WEEK: This monster Mangrove Jack was caught by Kenn “Young Angler” Mason Gatto, using a hard body lure. Picture: Scott Hillier

Targeting whiting

For those keen to soak a bait you can’t go past live yabbies, live beach worms, small soldier crabs or live mud worms fished on a light running ball sinker rig.

I like to chase them during the run out tide up on the flats where they will be feeding.

Also another great way to chase them is casting small clear poppers on really light monofilament, make nice long casts and then work them nice and fast back to you.

Be sure to keep the motion continuous and they will hunt it down and belt it on the surface.

Spots

Bli Bli Flats, Picnic Point, Chambers Island, Pumicestone Passage, Mooloolah River and Mid Reaches of the Noosa