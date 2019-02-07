Un-locking funds to cripple cancer

HAIR RAISING: Sharon Coell wil. have her head shaved to raise funds for cancer research.

TEWANTIN'S Sharon Coell has shed many a tear for her 66-year-old husband, who tragically died of melanoma cancer in August 2013.

Now, the ex-Sydneysider wants to shed more - this time, her hair, in a bid to raise funds for the Cancer Council, which gave her so much support during her time of need.

"He was put on a trial drug, PD-1, administered every three weeks,” Sharon said.

"If it wasn't for the doctors, nurses and their dedication to their patients to fight this disease, I would not have had an extra two-and-a-half years with my husband.

"So now I want to give back to the Cancer Council so other people can benefit from its research to find a cure for this deadly disease.”

She said everyone knew someone affected by cancer.

"By shaving my head I draw attention and much-needed funds to assist doctors in their research. Recent discoveries that shed light on how tumours grow are giving doctors new tools to fight cancer,” she said.

"There's a long way to go but the future of cancer treatment is hopeful.”

Sharon has arranged a morning tea at Zabe Espresso Bar on Poinciana Avenue, then arranged for Elizabeth from Sweeney Todd Barber Shop a couple of doors up to do the "un-locking” deed, on a chair on the street.

"Then I'll return to Zabe for a draw on a raffle that I have been running in the lead-up to the shave,” she said.

"I have approached businesses in local areas and have received their support with some great gifts.

"The Cancer Council has set up a web page for online donations, too, and you can donate on the day.”

Since moving from Sydney, Sharon has taken a strong liking to Tewantin.

"I initially moved to Noosa Waters, but Tewantin is like a village,” she said.

"You get to know everyone.”

The big shave will take place on Tuesday, February 12, about 10.30am, meeting at Zabe for donations first at 10am.