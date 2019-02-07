Menu
HAIR RAISING: Sharon Coell wil. have her head shaved to raise funds for cancer research.
Un-locking funds to cripple cancer

by Alan Lander
7th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

TEWANTIN'S Sharon Coell has shed many a tear for her 66-year-old husband, who tragically died of melanoma cancer in August 2013.

Now, the ex-Sydneysider wants to shed more - this time, her hair, in a bid to raise funds for the Cancer Council, which gave her so much support during her time of need.

"He was put on a trial drug, PD-1, administered every three weeks,” Sharon said.

"If it wasn't for the doctors, nurses and their dedication to their patients to fight this disease, I would not have had an extra two-and-a-half years with my husband.

"So now I want to give back to the Cancer Council so other people can benefit from its research to find a cure for this deadly disease.”

She said everyone knew someone affected by cancer.

"By shaving my head I draw attention and much-needed funds to assist doctors in their research. Recent discoveries that shed light on how tumours grow are giving doctors new tools to fight cancer,” she said.

"There's a long way to go but the future of cancer treatment is hopeful.”

Sharon has arranged a morning tea at Zabe Espresso Bar on Poinciana Avenue, then arranged for Elizabeth from Sweeney Todd Barber Shop a couple of doors up to do the "un-locking” deed, on a chair on the street.

"Then I'll return to Zabe for a draw on a raffle that I have been running in the lead-up to the shave,” she said.

"I have approached businesses in local areas and have received their support with some great gifts.

"The Cancer Council has set up a web page for online donations, too, and you can donate on the day.”

Since moving from Sydney, Sharon has taken a strong liking to Tewantin.

"I initially moved to Noosa Waters, but Tewantin is like a village,” she said.

"You get to know everyone.”

The big shave will take place on Tuesday, February 12, about 10.30am, meeting at Zabe for donations first at 10am.

cancer council noosa tewantin
