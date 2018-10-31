Un-PC taboo set to take the stage

STAGE READY: What The Butler Saw will show at Noosa Arts Theatre mid-November.

WHAT The Butler Saw is a farcical and exciting romp into the ideals, social norms, and institutions of the 1960s, and it comes with a warning.

Famed British playwright Joe Orton lays out a smorgasbord of politically-incorrect taboos attacking society's hypocrisy and its established order with his delicious brand of scandalous and subversive provocation.

Premiering two years after his death in 1969 it scandalised many and is today a highly contentious play hitting some very 'un-pc' subject matter.

Director Tania Nash is excited to explore such issues in this overly sensitive politically correct climate.

"We take everything too seriously so to laugh at extremes, is medicine for the uptight soul,” she said.

"I chose this play because Joe Orton is completely outrageous in his subject matter and a master of his craft,” Ms Nash said.

"If you sit and listen to the lines, you will hear his genius.”

"But be warned it can offend the easily offended. For those who love a laugh dive into Ortons world.”

Ms Nash also had recent success with her play The Rogue Toad about a prejudice toad and his desire to protect our sunny shores, which she wrote it in response to the need to be politically correct on every taboo subject. It was performed on Noosa Ferry and won a coveted Anywhere Theatre Festival Award for Audience Choice.

The passionate director has spent the last ten years working in theatre and also teaches drama in schools and with Little Seed Theatre Company.

What the Butler Saw stars Frank Wilkie, Janinne Richie, Glen Miller, Neil Nash, Sam Taylor and Ellie Corbett and opens November 15 at 7:30pm with a cut-price preview at Noosa Arts Theatre.

The show will run matinee and evening performances until November 24.

Tickets are $32 adults, $28 concession and under 18 $23. There will also be a charity performance on November 21. All tickets are $40 and include a light super with proceeds going to Zonta Club of Noosa.

Visit www.noosa

artstheatre.org.au or call 54499343.