Opinion: What was Labor MP doing at Townsville nightspot?

Opinion: What was Labor MP doing at Townsville nightspot?

Perhaps we will never know precisely why Labor MP Les Walker's big birthday bash at the weekend ended in the back of an ambulance.

Walker, the first-term Member for Mundingburra who spent the previous 14 years as a local councillor, remains tight-lipped about what occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Townsville's Mad Cow Tavern.

It's a curious case that has so far prompted more questions than answers.

What we know so far is that Walker was taken to hospital in an ambulance after an altercation at the venue about 1am.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, have subsequently been banned from Townsville's Safe Night Precinct, but Walker is free to keep the good times going.

Those facts seem to point towards an obvious conclusion.

But how about this question: Why would anyone ringing in their 57th year end up at a venue with the slogan "Partying 'til the cows come home"?

Walker has certainly experienced far more mango seasons than other patrons, if Mad Cow's Facebook page is an accurate reflection.

Perhaps he is simply an innocent fan of the venue's Fireball Fridays.

Perhaps it's time for Walker to realise that - just like his boss, the Premier - his days on nightclub dance floors should well and truly be over.

Originally published as Unanswered question in MP's birthday bash