Uncle’s vile sex abuse against six year olds

A man has been jailed for nine years for the horrific sexual abuse against two children.

A man has been jailed for nine years for the horrific sexual abuse against two children.

A VILE predator has been jailed for nine years over the horrific sexual abuse of two children including using a pen and a wooden stick to rape a little girl.

The two kids - a boy and a girl, both aged six to seven years - had been under his care at the time in the Mackay region.

"These children are no doubt sexualised now, they've lost their innocence," Crown prosecutor Amanda Payne said.

An uncle abused a little girl and boy, both aged six years.

Mackay District Court heard he was the little girl's uncle by marriage and was often her babysitter when the offending occurred.

His sexual abuse involved touching her and making her touch him, oral sex, raping her with objects and attempting to have actual sex.

Ms Payne said the man, who was aged 27 at the time, also sexually assaulted his nephew.

The court heard the offending came to light through his own admissions.

The 29 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to 24 charges including rape, attempted rape, 17 counts of indecent treatment of children under 12, maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and possessing child exploitation material.

Ms Payne told the court the brazen offending occurred between 2017 and 2019 and often while other people were nearby.

More stories:

Shocking claims of animal sex, lies and videotape

No jail time for man who whipped 8-year-old twins

Rape victim has 'nightmares' of terrifying assault

Mother twice tried to get child to lie about her injuries

Father jailed for fatal explosion that decapitated son

The man was also found with 12 category four images depicting graphic sex acts between adults and young children.

"They were not his victims but they were victims nonetheless," she said.

He has already spent 493 days in custody awaiting sentence.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan said a clinical psychologist had given his client a provisional diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.

Mr Heelan said a report, tendered in court, stated the man had appeared naive and significantly younger than his age.

The abuser has been given a provisional diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.

The court heard the psychologist drew a conclusion that it was probable the man's "judgment was impacted at the time" due to an existing psychiatric condition.

"One has to be cautious what weight one places on the report … because it's provisional," Judge Tony Moynihan said.

The court heard the man was willing to "do anything he can to make sure his issues are addressed in a proper clinical way".

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Mr Heelan pushed for eight years jail with parole eligibility after two years, which would have been early 2020.

However Judge Moynihan jailed him for nine years. He can apply for parole in February 2022.