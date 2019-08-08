Under-15s thrash Brisbane Norths

U13 Brothers d Noosa Dolphins 7.

THE under-13 Dolphins showed lots of heart and produced some of their best rugby of the year in a solid effort against Brothers.

Everyone played a part in this tight match. Flankers Thomas Kibble, Luka Boyd and Nick Auckland showed great skill and strength around the rucks, and forwards Jack Bourne and Remy Andersen produced solid performances as well.

U15 Noosa Dolphins 24 d Brisbane Norths Maroon 7

The under-15 Noosa Dolphins played extremely well on Sunday in one of the hardest games of the season against Brisbane Norths Maroon.

The team played with lots of intensity and passion, working extremely well in the hot conditions and with no reserves.

The whole team did an outstanding job in shutting down the opposition attacks, and made some great tackles. The forwards excelled throughout the game, lifting the intensity when needed and working hard to get the ball out to the backs.

The backs were impressive on both the offensive and defensive side of things, keeping a high intensity all game and doing their best to keep possession at all times.

Well done boys, you gave 150 per cent.

Tries: Jason Burns (1), Lachie Campbell Balkin (1), Darcy Carroll (1), James Gelling (1) Conversions: Jack Murray (2)