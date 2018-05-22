Under Eights Day to inspire children

FRIENDLY SPRAY: Fire fighting is hands on at Under 8s day at Tewantin State School.

DON'T be alarmed, but do be intrigued when a string of emergency services vehicles heads to Tewantin State School to fire up young imaginations on Friday.

As part of Under Eights Day, the big toys of the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, the Rural Fire Brigade, the Queensland Ambulance Service, police and the SES will prove to be real kid magnets.

Excited children will be able to get hands-on with the vehicles as they let their minds race about the possibilities of one day answering the emergency response call-outs themselves.

Tewantin Prep teacher Ashley Keune said Under Eights Day was celebrated to create an awareness of services, activities and organisations in the community that were aimed at children and their families.

Noosa Coast Guard will also be at the event, along with wildlife rescuers from Wilvos who will share insights into the rescue, rehabilitation and release of Australian native wildlife.

Queensland Zoo will bring in reptiles including snakes, lizards, alligators and possibly mammals to educate the youngsters about wildlife.

The children will also be able to get up close and personal with the creatures for pats and photos.

Ms Keune said children under the age of eight who went to child care centres or were home schooled, would also be welcome to attend as long as they were supervised by an adult.

Aussie rules, rugby league, football, cricket, rugby union and surf lifesaving are some of the sporting codes that will be represented this year.

There will be inflatable equipment areas for the kids to play on as well.

"All the stalls and activities for the children will be free,” Ms Keune said.

" A variety of new books will also be available on the day as part of the Scholastic Book Fair that the school is conducting for the entire week.”

Tea, coffee and muffins will be available to buy on the day.

Activities will start at 9.15 and run until 11am.

Call the school on 53358888 for more details.