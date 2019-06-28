Underwater photographer's winning streak continues

OH SNAP: Liz Harlin is an award winning underwater photographer.

OH SNAP: Liz Harlin is an award winning underwater photographer. LIZ HARLIN

UNDERWATER photographer Liz Harlin is diving deep into success after winning a state award for the fifth year in a row.

With a love for sealife, Ms Harlin took out the AIPP Queensland Nature Photographer of the Year 2019 for a collection of photographs snapped on a dive expedition in the Philippines.

"I like the technical challenge of underwater, it's more difficult than photographing on land,” she said.

"I do wildlife when I'm away and when I'm home in Noosa I do portrait photography.”

"It really challenges me to have to two kinds. You never know what you will get with wildlife but with portrait it is more collaborative.”

The Tewantin resident has had work published in the New York Times and featured on postage stamps in the Solomon Islands.

"It's such a buzz. It's exciting to have your work validated by some of the big names,” Ms Harlin said.

"It's worth all the hard work.”

Ms Harlin's passion for photography sparked as girl in the school dark room and in 2001 she began diving.

"I wanted to capture the underwater world for those who couldn't dive,” she said.

"Sometimes it can be difficult when you are floating around with the equipment to not scare them off.”

Humpback whales and dolphins are some of her favourite animals to photograph.

"There is a real connection there as they are mammals and we as humans are mammals.”

After the joy of her recent win, Ms Harlin said the challenge now is to come up with a collection to top this year's submission for the 2020 awards.