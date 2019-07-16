Menu
Login
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Crime

Undie-wearing carjacker arrested at hospital

16th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A Melbourne carjacking victim has jumped into the back seat of her car to stop a near-naked man from stealing it.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by the alleged bandit in a Werribee hospital car park who pulled her from her vehicle about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

A Bellfield man, 37, is assisting police and is likely to face court on Tuesday charged with theft-related offences.

More Stories

arrest carjacker crime undies

Top Stories

    Woody's Morris done travellin'

    Woody's Morris done travellin'

    News 1969 classic Morris Traveller off to start a new life

    Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

    Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

    News A surfer is in a stable condition after an incident at A-Bay today

    Warm up with fine Italian this winter

    Warm up with fine Italian this winter

    News Popular Sunshine Beach restaurant warms up for winter

    'Cruising' at Cooroy with classic sets of wheels

    'Cruising' at Cooroy with classic sets of wheels

    News Car club turns on Cooroy motoring show