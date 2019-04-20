Unexpected visits set comedy scene

COMEDY: Daylight Saving will play at Noosa Arts Theatre.

COMEDY: Daylight Saving will play at Noosa Arts Theatre. Contributed

FELICITY has it all - a successful Sydney restaurant, a home with water views and a handsome jet setting husband.

But with the sudden visit by an old flame, infidelity could be on the cards.

This is Daylight Saving, a play set in Sydney's Pittwater and written in 1989 by the hugely talented Nick Enright.

Director Tania Nash is thrilled with her cast.

"They handle the material confidently and the comic timing is sharp,” she said.

Daylight Saving was a breakthrough play for Enright and this production shows its facets well.

It's tightly constructed, shrewdly observed and, for a farce, notably humane.

This, like Pittwater itself, offers gentle ripples of giggles and moments of waves of laughter.

Daylight Saving will show at Noosa Arts Theatre from April 25-28, with cut-price preview on April 25.

Visit the box office at 163 Weyba Road, Noosaville, phone 54499343 or email info@noosaartstheatre.org.au for tickets and information.