Unfair shop rent hike? Fight it

MANY smaller retail businesses in Noosa shire may not know their rights when it comes to rent increases, it's claimed.

In a current environment where shops as diverse as bookshop Written Dimensions, restaurant Padstow's and Sunrise Beach's Foodworks are closing their doors - and where anecdotal evidence suggest rent hikes are the reason - it's possible some of them cold have avoided such a drastic move.

Steven Boyd is program coordinator of property economics at University of the Sunshine Coast; he is also a valuer, and currently president of Noosa Chamber of Commerce.

He said many retail tenants were not aware of the Retail Shop Leases Act, which he said was written to protect small business tenants from rogue landlords.

"The act is designed to protect shop owners and over-ride laws; the protections are written to suit retailers. The retailer can say 'I want to renew my lease - but I don't accept the rent rise' - and the landlord has to justify the rise,” Mr Boyd said.

He said it also had to be determined separately from any incentives given to neighbouring tenants.

"A lot of people don't know about it. It's set up to protect them from bully landlords.

"[Retail] tenants have far more rights than they think.

"I wish more people knew about it.”

Mr Boyd said if the market supported a rent rise, it would be justified, but

He said a number of factors could be influencing the current spate of closures, with the tougher trading conditions of the winter season being one.

"Retailers also have to change with the times. They have to change their styles, layouts.

"There's a change in consumer demands now - and online has had an impact.

"These things hit smaller areas like ours harder.”

Mr Boyd also said many retailers were moving into industrial estates, too, where rents were cheaper.

"But this period is not significantly different from others,” Mr Boyd said.

"It's a shame to hear about these businesses.

"Seven years ago there was a lot of shop vacancies in Noosa Junction and not just in hospitality which was a concern.”