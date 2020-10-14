Uni roof collapse victim named

Tributes are flowing for a young tradie killed after a glass ceiling collapsed at a construction site at Perth's Curtin University.

Jonnie Hartshorn, 23, plunged 20 metres through a glass roof at the WA university on Tuesday.

Two of his colleagues were also injured - one critically.

His aunt described her nephew as "the most beautiful soul".

"Words can't describe the heartbreak and the pain I am feeling right now … it still doesn't feel real," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"I had so much love for you. You meant so much to me … I will never get over this."

Another loved one said: "We all adored him so very much and will miss him terribly."

On Tuesday a witness described the moment two construction workers fell into a "big mess of steel and glass", killing one of them and leaving the other fighting for life.

The pair were working on a glass canopy at a new construction area at Curtin University Bentley campus in Perth when it caved in just after midday.

Mr Hartshorn died at the scene while fire crews worked to free two other men before rushing them to hospital. One of the men is still fighting for life at the Royal Perth Hospital.

The other man, who was working on the lower level, is in a stable condition.

Police Commander Mike Bell said the Mr Hartshorn and one of the other injured men fell from the fifth floor.

"The men were standing on top of the structure when it suddenly gave way without warning," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"The cause of that collapse is yet to be determined."

A police robot has been sent in to help recover Mr Hartshorn's body amid fears of a further collapse.

Several construction workers were barred from trying to enter the precarious site to aid their injured colleagues while dozens of shocked workers gathered outside and helplessly watched on.

One told the NCA NewsWire he saw the men fall into a "big mess of steel and glass" and heard them scream.

Electrical Trades Union official Damian Clancey said the workers had been sealing gaps between panels and putting in flashings.

"(There was a) massive crashing sound as I walked past the front of the building," he told reporters.

Tributes are flowing in for Jonnie Hartshorn.

"There was dust flying everywhere, there was people running around screaming."

Mr Clancey said if the incident occurred five minutes earlier - before many left for their lunch break - there would have been at least 20 more people working on the site.

Another witness told the NCA NewsWire she heard a "boom sound" while she was having her lunch at the other side of the campus.

The collapse happened at building 418, which was currently under construction at the northern end of the campus.

The site is operated by Lend Lease.

"Curtin University wishes to extend its sincere condolences, thoughts and support to all those impacted by today's tragic incident on campus," a spokesperson from the university said.

WA Premier Mark McGowan also acknowledged the "terrible tragedy" in parliament and passed on his thoughts to those involved.

WorkSafe officers have also been sent to the site and will conduct their own investigation.

Construction for the new School of Design and the Built Environment kicked off in 2019 and is due for completion next year.

