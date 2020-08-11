Unicorns, pink frills and meth: Operation Warlord strikes

A whimsical home filled with pink decor, inspiration posters, illicit drugs and a crossbow was among 14 locations raided for drugs in Far North Queensland last week.

Cairns police officers completed Operation Warlord on Thursday, August 6, executing 14 search warrants that led to nine people being charged with a total of 26 drug related offences.In bizarre footage of one raid, police are seen finding illicit substances and a crossbow amid pink throw rugs and love novels.

In another raid, a man is seen being pulled from the toilet before being restrained by police with handcuffs.

As part of the operation, police seized a quantity of methylamphetamine (ice), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cannabis, drug paraphernalia, a cross bow and a large sum of cash alleged to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

A Cairns home that was raided as part of a police operation on Thursday August 6. Picture: Queensland Police

Five women and four men in total were charged with drug-related offences.

Detective Inspector Jason Smith urged the community to report information about the production, supply and dealing of ice or illegal drugs and drug related activity.

"Drug use stops with the dealer, so police require support from the local communities to identify dealers of illicit drugs," Detective Inspector Smith said.

"Help create a safer, drug free environment for you and your family by calling Policelink or Crime Stoppers."

LIST OF CHARGES:

- A 28-year-old Cairns North woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensil, possess anything used in the commission of a crime, contravene order for access information and obstruct police.

- A 27-year-old Bentley Park woman was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drug, possess things used in the commission of a crime, possess utensils and contravene order for access information.

- A 48-year-old Cairns North man was charged with one count of possess dangerous drug.

- A 23-year-old Smithfield man was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drug, one count each of possess thing used in commission of a crime, possess utensil and obstruct police.

- A 38-year-old Edmonton woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drug and one count of possess utensils. A cross bow was also seized however investigations are ongoing.

- A 30-year-old White Rock woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensil and possess things used in connection with the commission of a crime.

- a 29-year-old Cairns man was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drug and possess things used in connection with the commission of a crime.

- A 25-year-old Cairns woman was charged with one count of possess dangerous drugs

- A 42-year-old Cairns North man was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drugs, produce dangerous drugs and possess utensils

Originally published as Unicorns, pink frills and meth: Operation Warlord strikes