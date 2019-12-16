‘Unique’ local product catches celebrity attention

BIG ATTENTION: Fifteen Degrees by Design's Phillip and Carolyn Jenkins with celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

BIG ATTENTION: Fifteen Degrees by Design's Phillip and Carolyn Jenkins with celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

A PASSION for food is seeing a “unique” product take the food industry by storm.

Fifteen Degrees by Design recently showed off their Japanese inspired Hibachi Tabo charcoal grills to thousands of visitors at a four-day food event in New Zealand.

Taste of Auckland was a chance for owner Phillip Jenkins to showcase his product, which even gained the attention of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

“When you see chefs really interested and commenting on its efficiency it’s great,” he said.

“Marco was really interested in the fact that they not only looked good but are significantly more efficient than the Japanese Hibachis when it comes to the amount of charcoal consumed.”

Mr Jenkins said in real life, the celebrity chef was “true to form” as his on-scene self.

“How he comes across on TV is how he is in real life.”

Taste of Auckland attracted more than 22,000 people and Mr Jenkins said the product was so popular he has since shipped more of the grills across the ditch.

“It was pretty exciting, I made a lot of products to take over and sold my entire shipment. I’ve just shipped more over.”

He said the grill was not only efficient on its charcoal use but practical for entertaining.

“It’s designed to go on the dining table and brings the joy of being able to cook on the table you eat and entertain at.”

Mr Jenkins has always had a passion for food.

“I have travelled the world eating and drinking,” he said.

“I love my food and doing things really well.”

Fifteen Degrees by Design was also a recent finalist in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

More informatuon at hibachigrill.com.au.