‘Unique’ Rolling Stones show only one in Oz

NOOSA Art House is the only Australian location hosting a unique Rolling Stones photography exhibition.

The images bare witness to the band’s emergence as working-class musicians and were shot by iconic 60s photographers Terry O’Neill and Gered Mankowitz.

O’Neill, who photographed some of the biggest bands and names of the 60s and 70s including the Beatles, David Bowie and Elton John, died last month aged 81.

The collection on exclusive public display at The J is supported by a hardback book called Breaking Bones.

O’Neill was working as a young photographer for the Daily Sketch tabloid newspaper when he was assigned to cover the Rolling Stones.

He proved to have a talent for capturing moments of musical history in an era when the world was undergoing post-war social upheaval and young people were impossible to ignore.

“Two young photographers bore witness to the emergence of one of the greatest bands that would ever exist,” said Sonja Weatherby-Blythe.

“In only a few short years, 1963-1965, Terry O’Neill and Gered Mankowitz, themselves just barely in

their 20s, would capture singular moments of music history by simply being at the right place at the right time.

“O’Neill’s iconic shots of a group of young ‘working musicians’ carrying their suitcases down Tin Pan

Alley would come to symbolise the youth, the times and the spirit of that age and how much fun it all looked.

“Breaking Stones: A Band on the Brink of Superstardom featuring the photography of Terry O’Neill is a celebration of that time.

“When the bands were young, when the music was loud and when the camera was there to capture every moment.”

All images in the exhibition are hand-signed, limited editions and are available for sale.

Each hand signed Terry O’Neill image comes with a complimentary Breaking Stones hardback book.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 4.30pm until January 31 at The J, Noosa Junction.