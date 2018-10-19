United voice for greater Peregian as associations merge

POWER MERGER: United as one are the local community leaders of Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs and Peregian breeze.

POWER MERGER: United as one are the local community leaders of Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs and Peregian breeze. Contributed

TWO strong local "voices” of Peregian and Peregian Springs have merged over the weekend to advocate better outcomes for this growth corridor.

Leaders of the Peregian Family and Friends Association and Peregian Springs Residents Association said the new union aimed to provide services and support to the communities they served.

They will lobby under the banner of Peregian Family and Friends with a 450- strong membership endorsed by Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie, who attended amalgamation meetings.

Peregian Family and Friends president Kane Livingstone said theassociations worked cohesively to progress issues, including the Peregian surf club and relaunch of local nipper program.

"We are proud of the success of Peregian Nippers which, in its return last weekend, saw more than 100 children descend on Peregian Beach,” Mr Livingstone said.

Peregian Springs Residents Association president Bob Joubert said the new group would focus on a "long-awaited bike path connecting Peregian Beach to the schools in Peregian Springs running via Peregian Breeze”.

"Initial proposals consider several options for where the bike path could be located,” Mr Joubert said.

"It made sense to combine resources to deliver even better outcomes for Peregian residents.

"Although we are still finalising details of a joint general meeting of supporters to gather feedback on the needs and interests of residents, we will definitely focus on four main projects.”

These are to:

Develop a calendar of community events and activities

Build community support for more local volunteer lifesavers

Progress the bike path and

Encourage the inclusion of Peregian Breeze residents.

Mr Purdie said he looked forward to working with the new group to "enhance the liveability of the wider Peregian community”.