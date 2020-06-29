University enrolments soar despite campus closures

‘As the nation continues to navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis, many people are turning to tertiary education as a means to upskill for future roles, or to change their career paths.’

‘As the nation continues to navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis, many people are turning to tertiary education as a means to upskill for future roles, or to change their career paths.’

CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the end of 2020. But that seems to have done little to deter enrolments.

CQUniversity’s enrolment trend for Term 2 continues to rise with over 1,500 Tertiary Admission Centre (TAC) places already offered to potential new students.

Noosa's CQU campus is sadly on the way out.

A 14.4 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

CQUniversity Vice-President Academic, Professor Helen Huntly said it was pleasing to witness this upward trend.

“As the nation continues to navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis, many people are turning to tertiary education as a means to upskill for future roles, or to change their career paths,” Prof Huntly said.

“History has shown that demand for tertiary education increases during periods of economic downturn and this trend for our Term 2 enrolments is reflective of that trend.”

This comes after CQU announced in May this year three campuses would face the chop in its latest attempt to reduced costs.

Amid financial challenges on the back of COVID-19 restrictions, CQUniversity announced the closure of its Noosa, Biloela and Yeppoon delivery sites.

But despite the end of year closures, enrolments were up.

Enrolments for online learning have increased by over 30 per cent with health courses proving the most popular.

“Health, Medical and Applied Sciences courses are the most popular for Term 2 very closely followed by enrolments in Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences,” Prof Huntly said.

“This acknowledges the vital role that our health professionals have played during the COVID crisis.

“CQU is proud to continue to provide quality teaching to both our school leaver and mature age students who are either entering tertiary education for the first time, upskilling, or reskilling, and in July we very much look forward to welcoming our new Term 2 students to CQU.”