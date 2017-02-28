University life for Noosa dux

JAXON Pukallus is a young man with the world at his feet.

The 2016 St Andrew's dux has given up the small-town life for the big smoke, ready to leap in to his tertiary education at QUT in Brisbane.

"It's a bit of a change, people are a change, people are a lot quieter here,” Jaxon said.

"In terms of walking down the street, like in a rural town, you can say hi to everyone, it's not really that way here.”

Lucky for Jaxon, it won't be all unfamiliar faces as he begins university life - he's moved in with a group of his friends from his former school.

"We're all going to QUT,” Jaxon said.

"It's good to know a few faces down here, not just be tossed in to the mix with a bunch of strangers.”

Jaxon will be taking on a double degree in engineering and science, breaking the mould from his trade-qualified parents.

"My father's a chef, my mother owns her own business,” Jaxon said.

"They never pushed me to do anything, it's a very 'do what you enjoy' family.

"They were very proud of my achievement. I'm very proud of to say that my work is my own work.

"That's where hard work gets you, I'd like to think. I was determined to do well, I was determined to achieve great levels in all of my subjects.

"I think the dux came around as a result of just being determined to do my best in school.”

Jaxon said the same attitude was echoed at his former school, something he believed was the secret to St Andrew's high OP scoring graduates.

"There was a culture of achievement, definitely, but there was more a culture of doing your best,” he said.

"There is no standard imposed, the only standard is that you give it your all, and you're there participating, and that you can set your own goal.

"I think it's a very positive culture they have there.”