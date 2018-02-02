'Unregistered' dog almost kills pup

Carolyn Patiniott says her dog Reggie could have been killed by a bull dog at Sunshine Beach off-leash area.

CAROLYN Patiniott is terrified to think what an unrestrained, aggressive bulldog could have done to a child, let alone her six- month-old spaniel puppy.

Ms Patiniott and her husband were walking their pet dog "Reggie" off-leash at the Sunshine Beach dog beach when he was set on by a large bulldog on Australia Day.

She said said the dog, which appeared to have no registration tag, was with its walker when it latched on to Reggie's neck.

"It was so frightening," Ms Patiniott said.

"This dog had gripped Reggie by the side of his neck and was choking him.

"Normally the instinct is to shake (to snap the other dog's neck) but he didn't. Imagine if he did? Reggie definitely would have died."

She said a number of people rushed over to help, including the dog's walker, but couldn't get the dog to let go.

"He (the dog's walker) did try to get his dog off as well, but nothing was working.

"I ended up pushing in his eyeball."

She said the man denied being the dog's owner but said he was looking after it for a friend, however he didn't seem too fazed by the incident.

"He took the leash off as Reggie was walking past. Why did he do that?" Ms Patiniott said.

"This man didn't react in the way that you would expect, seemed to show no feelings one way or the other and didn't even flee from the area.

"We tried ringing the police, we told them 'this man's still on the beach with his dog. Imagine if he stays there and a child runs past?

"It was Australia Day, there would have been families everywhere.

"I am fearful that another attack is highly likely with much more serious consequences."

Ms Patiniott rushed Reggie to their vet, who told them he was incredibly lucky to have escaped serious injury.

Ms Patiniott said the man with the dog said his name was Andre, he had a tall, thin frame and a strong German Swiss accent.

The dog was black, white and grey with bulldog features and was the size of a labrador.

Ms Patiniott said she was "incredibly grateful" for the kind strangers who came to her aid, especially a woman who offered the use of her phone. She said the Noosa Council is looking into the incident.