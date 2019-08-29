‘Untold’ story of East Timor’s fight for independence

SCORCHED EARTH: Author Tammy Pemper joined the East Timorese fight for life as a UN peacekeeper. She has written a book on her experience and tells the story of how the earth had drunk the blood of one third of their population. Picture: John McCutcheon

IMAGINE waking up knowing your job is so dangerous you may never come home?

This August marks 20 years since East Timor won its “bloodiest” battle for independence. To honour the lives lost and sacrifices made, author Tammy Pemper has shared the story of the Timorese and the mission that was almost police peacekeeper Peter Watt’s last.

Flashback to when Ms Pemper first met Mr Watt in 1999, a then police senior sergeant about to embark on a dangerous mission to a country in turmoil.

A story she believed needed to be told, Ms Pemper spent five years interviewing to write Scorched Earth.

“It’s a story of heroes and bravery. How do you survive when everyone is trying to kill you?” she said.

“When I first heard his story, I loved the story – this group of international people who risked their lives to help those who needed help.

“People died for this story to be told. It means so much.

The book tells the story or Mr Watt, shedding light on the untold stories of the police peacekeepers.

“There are so many parts of the story where he could have been killed and there are parts of the story he deliberately made sacrifices that put him into the line of fire, even though he could have easily left the country but chose not to.

“It’s a story of sacrifice and bravery and survival and resilience and constant fight for what they believed in.”

Scorched Earth also delves into the love story of Ms Pemper and Mr Watt that led to their eventual marriage.

“I met peter in ’99, before he even knew he was going to Timor.

“After he got back I said to him, ‘I want to write you a book one day’.

“I really wanted that story out there because of what it is – it’s a story that needs to be told.”

Mr Watt spent 14 days in East Timor during what he described as the “crucial period” of the referendum.

“Peter was willing to talk to me about the story and I could go then and experience and walk the path that he walked,” Ms Pemper said.

“He showed me ‘this is the building we got attacked, this is the place where they held a gun to my head’ … I could trace the path that he went through.”

Mr Watt said for him it was just another day in the office and while the story was told from his perspective, it was really about the fight of the Timorese people for their independence.

“There were times when I was scared, I’ll admit that because it was overwhelming,” Mr Watt said.

“I was really touched by (the Timorese people’s) determination to get their independence.”

The pair will have a book signing at Berkelouw Books in Eumundi on Saturday, August 31, from 9am to midday.

To give back to the Timorese, all money from the book will be donated to Dilli orphanage.

“Every single dollar goes back to Timor, we’re not keeping a cent of the book,” Ms Pemper said.