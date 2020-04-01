Menu
UNUSUAL: It was an odd sight at the Mary St Red Rooster on Tuesday as the giant bird was removed from its home and lowered onto a truck. Photo: Jess Johnstone
Offbeat

Unusual sight at fast food chicken store

Caitlin Zerafa
1st Apr 2020 2:00 PM
IT WAS an unusual sight a Noosaville’s Red Rooster store on Tuesday as the giant red rooster itself was lowered from its prime position and onto the back of a truck.

The giant rooster was removed to make way for new signage at the Mary St store, which remains open for take away and delivery during the COVID-19 ciris.

The Noosaville store along with six other across southeast Queensland temporarily closed in October last year after its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration.

Doors reopened a week later with staff able to keep their jobs.

