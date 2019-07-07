Menu
Unusual tribute to Melania

by Staff writers, New York Post
7th Jul 2019 3:01 AM

A life-size statue of Melania Trump has been erected near the banks of a river close to her hometown in Slovenia, but some are calling the tribute to the first lady "hideous".

The statue near the town of Sevnica was commissioned by American conceptual artist Brad Downey and carved out of a tree with a chainsaw by local craftsman Ales Zupevc.

It is based on Melania's appearance at the inauguration of her husband, President Donald Trump, when she wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit.

It is unknown if Melania approves of the statue. The first lady's limbs are rendered stumpily and her facial features are undefined.

US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied
US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Downey told AFP he thinks it is "absolutely beautiful" but "can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance."

A version of this story first appeared in the New York Post. It has been republished here with permission

